Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Trading Down 5.7%

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)’s share price fell 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.25 and last traded at $26.66. 5,991,757 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 8,837,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bit Digital stock. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,258,000. Bit Digital comprises about 0.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 1.56% of Bit Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Bit Digital, Inc engages in the bitcoin mining business. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020. The company is headquatered in Flushing, New York.

