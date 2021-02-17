BitCoen Trading 146% Higher This Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 135.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for about $0.0355 or 0.00000068 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 146% higher against the dollar. BitCoen has a total market cap of $248,795.64 and $7.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.91 or 0.00398313 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001227 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52,117.71 or 0.99846818 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000102 BTC.

BitCoen Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitCoen is medium.com/@bitcoen.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

