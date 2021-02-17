Bitcoinus (BITS) Reaches Market Cap of $3,477.38

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded down 50% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $3,477.38 and $109.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoinus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,128.69 or 0.99912844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00046557 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00121357 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000230 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000229 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Bitcoinus Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoinus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoinus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.