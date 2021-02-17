BitcoinZ Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.88 Million (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 262% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $3.88 million and approximately $40,604.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.93 or 0.00316637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00052525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2,037.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001387 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

