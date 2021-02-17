BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut BJ’s Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of BJRI opened at $50.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. BJ’s Restaurants has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,639,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,101,000 after buying an additional 61,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,545,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after buying an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,544,000 after buying an additional 315,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

