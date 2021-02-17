Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%.

BKI traded down $1.84 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,971. The firm has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.71.

In other Black Knight news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.24.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

