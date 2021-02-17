Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Releases FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.11-2.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.394-1.422 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Knight has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight stock opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.71.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,166. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.