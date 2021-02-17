BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00.

BB has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank downgraded BlackBerry from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackBerry from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Sunday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.83.

NYSE:BB opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.66.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 86.01%. The firm had revenue of $224.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Billy Ho sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,462 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 32,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $428,731.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,679,187. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in BlackBerry by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 46.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

