BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.95

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.95 and traded as high as C$16.70. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$15.49, with a volume of 6,325,038 shares.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.72 billion and a PE ratio of -10.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$8.95.

In other BlackBerry news, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 20,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.09, for a total transaction of C$341,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,606,184.43. Also, Director Wade Sebastian Burton sold 1,800 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.80, for a total transaction of C$44,640.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,100 shares of company stock worth $654,480.

About BlackBerry (TSE:BB)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity; safety and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

