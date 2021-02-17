BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,104,341 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,625,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,104,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $2,632,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $127.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.37 and a 1 year high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.