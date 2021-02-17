BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,482,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515,984 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.92% of Constellation Brands worth $2,515,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,293,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after acquiring an additional 197,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,787,000 after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 383,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 358,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,447,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $232.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.28 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STZ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

