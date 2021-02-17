BlackRock Inc. Has $2.27 Billion Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,674,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 34,842 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of TransDigm Group worth $2,274,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $560.00 to $710.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $597.06.

In related news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 1,195 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.72, for a total value of $727,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,876.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total value of $8,928,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,586 shares of company stock worth $50,555,842 in the last 90 days. 8.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TDG opened at $572.55 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $200.06 and a fifty-two week high of $649.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $589.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.12. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

