BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,745,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of Veeva Systems worth $2,108,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $318.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 148.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.46. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.11 and a 52-week high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 15,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.29, for a total value of $4,069,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,271,732.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,760,730. 14.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.08.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.