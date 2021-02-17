BlackRock Inc. Sells 262,897 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,050,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,397,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.70%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.45.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

