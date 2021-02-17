BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 113,755,211 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 131,321 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of HP worth $2,797,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in HP by 1,286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $570,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $213,698.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.08.

HPQ opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $27.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

