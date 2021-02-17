BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 222,300 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 14th total of 287,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCPC opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.78 million, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.77. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 28.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.