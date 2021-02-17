BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.70 Per Share

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (LON:THRG) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.70 ($0.10) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from BlackRock Throgmorton Trust’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust stock opened at GBX 813.48 ($10.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 772.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 675.59. BlackRock Throgmorton Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 315.60 ($4.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 826 ($10.79).

In related news, insider Angela Lane acquired 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £15,151.08 ($19,794.98).

About BlackRock Throgmorton Trust

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

