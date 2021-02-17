Blockstack Market Cap Tops $358.50 Million (STX)

Blockstack (CURRENCY:STX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Blockstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Blockstack has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Blockstack has a market capitalization of $358.50 million and $2.36 million worth of Blockstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00061785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.09 or 0.00845317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00006892 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00027539 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00046110 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.80 or 0.04975071 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00043700 BTC.

About Blockstack

STX is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2017. Blockstack’s total supply is 973,705,260 coins and its circulating supply is 739,781,894 coins. The official website for Blockstack is blockstack.org. Blockstack’s official Twitter account is @stx_coin. The official message board for Blockstack is blog.blockstack.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockstack is a full-stack decentralized computing network that enables a new generation of applications where developers and users can interact fairly and securely. Blockstack uses blockchain technology to build protocols and developer tools designed to enable a fair and open Internet that returns digital rights to developers and consumers. Led by some of the world’s foremost experts on distributed systems, Blockstack allows users to own their own data that they can take with them from app to app in the ecosystem, along with their Blockstack ID that eliminates the need for password-based logins. “

