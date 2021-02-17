Blue Square Asset Management LLC Acquires 15,072 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,072 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vipshop by 384.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,505,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $649,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,935,191 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,539,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,271 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vipshop by 1,300.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 565,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 525,466 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,644,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,319,000 after acquiring an additional 497,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd bought a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,579,000. 49.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Vipshop from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.58.

VIPS stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 145,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,985. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.53 and a 52-week high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments, Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, Internet Finance, and Others. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.