Blue Square Asset Management LLC Buys 5,712 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,712 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,962,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,302,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 1,179.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 686,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,959,000 after acquiring an additional 632,635 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,073,000 after acquiring an additional 490,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

CARR stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,873,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.90.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

