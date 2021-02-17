Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for 1.2% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its stake in BlackRock by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $722.17. The stock had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,081. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $729.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $651.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

