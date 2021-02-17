Blue Square Asset Management LLC Has $9.87 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.6% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.6% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 45.1% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.75. The company had a trading volume of 543,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,900,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $136.12 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.08.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.