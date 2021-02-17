Blue Square Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 24,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BAM shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.63.

Shares of NYSE BAM traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.67. 145,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,204,023. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.68. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of -1,190.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.37. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

