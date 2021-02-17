Blue Square Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 67.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KEP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 368,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,793,000 after buying an additional 117,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,387. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a return on equity of 0.13% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded Korea Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.