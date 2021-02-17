Blue Square Asset Management LLC Sells 4,776 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Square Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,776 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 0.9% of Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Blue Square Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in AbbVie by 118.4% in the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in AbbVie by 70.8% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.89.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.25. The stock had a trading volume of 256,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,694,863. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.