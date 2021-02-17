bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III Sells 1,216 Shares

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.02. 6,768,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,763. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. bluebird bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $89.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on bluebird bio from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on bluebird bio in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

