B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. B&M European Value Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,171. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.36.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

