B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BMRRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered B&M European Value Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

OTCMKTS:BMRRY traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,321. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.63. B&M European Value Retail has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $33.84.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.5021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.13%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 28, 2020, it operated 656 stores in the United Kingdom under the B&M brand; 293 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides property development, employment, and administrative services.

