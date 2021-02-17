BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Societe Generale lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

NYSE BHP traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $75.51. The company had a trading volume of 218,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.68 and its 200-day moving average is $59.01. The stock has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $76.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

