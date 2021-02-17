Boston Partners Has $975,000 Holdings in Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,310 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 77,864 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.90% of Ardmore Shipping worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 197,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 45,428 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,108,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 544,750 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 638,697 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pareto Securities cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.66.

ASC opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.44. Ardmore Shipping Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $21.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

