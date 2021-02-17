Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kemper were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,631.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 352.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 139,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 108,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 267.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 117,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,836,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David P. Storch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,922.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,236. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

KMPR opened at $74.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

