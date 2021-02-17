Boston Partners Sells 2,776 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Boston Partners lessened its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,776 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $298,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 1,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $38,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,701,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,057,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $31.93 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.38 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $830.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 12.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

