Boston Partners Sells 7,423 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $455,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,221,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the period. 49.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $7.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $336.51 million, a P/E ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.61.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TAST shares. Stephens decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

