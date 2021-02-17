BowX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BOWXU) Shares Down 0.7%

BowX Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 17,143 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 99,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,575,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,661,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of BowX Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,283,000.

About BowX Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BOWXU)

Bowx Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It primarily focuses on businesses in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

