Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Issues Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

BYD traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. The stock had a trading volume of 30,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,526. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.35 and a 200 day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $55.66.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 27,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,058,956.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,858.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 37,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $1,501,776.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,669 shares of company stock valued at $5,554,474. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BYD. KeyCorp began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

