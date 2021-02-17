BP (NYSE:BP) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of BP (NYSE:BP) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, January 15th. DZ Bank upgraded BP from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on BP in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.45.

Get BP alerts:

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. BP has a 1-year low of $14.74 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a market cap of $78.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). BP had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $48.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. BP’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. BP’s payout ratio is 42.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in BP by 628.4% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,883,706 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,098 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 484.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 592,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,150,000 after buying an additional 490,789 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 487,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after buying an additional 198,984 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 433,655 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 960.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 397,290 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 359,843 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.