Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) (ASX:BRG) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.13

Breville Group Limited (BRG.AX) (ASX:BRG) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$18.70.

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in Australia, New Zealand, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers kitchen appliances, including slow cookers, kettles, and fry pans; and living room, laundry, and bedroom products, such as irons, vacuums, heaters, electric blankets, and fans.

