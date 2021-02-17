Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.09-0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $53-54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.44 million.Brightcove also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.44-0.56 EPS.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.34. 380,087 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $21.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Brightcove from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brightcove from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Brightcove from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.80.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product include Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms.

