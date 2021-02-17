BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Overlook Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Momo during the third quarter valued at $104,557,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,562,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,795 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 15.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,588,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,619,000 after acquiring an additional 344,251 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 107.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 842,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after acquiring an additional 436,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Momo by 73.5% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 451,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 191,449 shares in the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

Momo stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.78. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.54. Momo Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

