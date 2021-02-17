BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 11,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $57.94 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.31.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

