Brokerages Anticipate AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). AngioDynamics reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 62.82%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.91. 22,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,652. AngioDynamics has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $793.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,690.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth $5,557,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AngioDynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 240,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AngioDynamics by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 450,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 222,000 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.