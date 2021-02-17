Brokerages Anticipate DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to Post $0.35 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) will post $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.66. DexCom posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $3.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.84 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $430.35.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 12,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.17, for a total value of $4,715,023.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.99, for a total value of $344,190.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,685,846.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,666 shares of company stock valued at $31,527,737 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 991.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 666,268 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,181,000 after acquiring an additional 605,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $961,179,000 after purchasing an additional 490,992 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,516,467 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $560,668,000 after purchasing an additional 406,191 shares during the period. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $9.74 on Wednesday, reaching $414.12. 651,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,410. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $378.67 and a 200-day moving average of $379.61. DexCom has a 52-week low of $182.07 and a 52-week high of $456.23.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.