Brokerages Anticipate Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Digital Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. Digital Turbine posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 260%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Digital Turbine will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Digital Turbine.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $88.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.86 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

APPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

Shares of APPS opened at $82.96 on Friday. Digital Turbine has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $97.70. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 276.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other Digital Turbine news, CAO David Wesch sold 25,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $2,205,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 28,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

