Brokerages Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to Post $0.93 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.85. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 210%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 53.39% and a positive return on equity of 70.65%.

PLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Shares of NYSE PLT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.20. 10,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,689. Plantronics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Plantronics by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 188,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after acquiring an additional 31,143 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Plantronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,797,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Plantronics by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,679,000 after buying an additional 65,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Plantronics by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 27,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (PLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.