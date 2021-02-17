Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Post $4.82 EPS

Brokerages expect that Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) will announce $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.20. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $2.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $20.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.35 to $21.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $21.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.50 to $23.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $153.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $192.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Shares of Whirlpool stock traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, hitting $193.97. 473,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,804. Whirlpool has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $214.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

In other news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total value of $1,428,506.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 8,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $1,644,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,099,831.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,724 shares of company stock worth $9,820,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Whirlpool during the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 23.2% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

