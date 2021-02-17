Brokerages Expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Celanese’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the lowest is $1.59 billion. Celanese posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.14 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS.

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Celanese from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Celanese from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.05.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.49, for a total value of $103,117.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,832.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRB Corp lifted its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Celanese by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CE stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.42. The company had a trading volume of 797,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,763. The firm has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 1-year low of $52.70 and a 1-year high of $140.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.