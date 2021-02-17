Brokerages Expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) to Announce $1.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will report earnings per share of $1.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. CGI posted earnings of $0.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on CGI from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.14.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.20. The company had a trading volume of 70,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,622. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CGI has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $81.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GIB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 433.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CGI by 329.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

