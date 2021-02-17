Brokerages Expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to report $4.31 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.34 billion. DXC Technology posted sales of $4.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year sales of $17.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.62 billion to $17.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.78 billion to $17.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 20.44%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DXC Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

DXC traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.59. The stock had a trading volume of 34,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,560. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. DXC Technology has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $30.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.13.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.28 per share, for a total transaction of $249,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 118.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 66,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 34.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,871,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,107,000 after purchasing an additional 984,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

