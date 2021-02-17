Brokerages Expect Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Will Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ENI’s earnings. ENI reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that ENI will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.45). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ENI.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on E shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ENI during the fourth quarter worth $1,298,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of ENI during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 379.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 9,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter.

ENI stock opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ENI has a 1 year low of $12.10 and a 1 year high of $28.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.82.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

