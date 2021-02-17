Brokerages Expect Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) will report earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mustang Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Mustang Bio posted earnings per share of ($0.42) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mustang Bio.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MBIO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mustang Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

In other news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 100,000 shares of Mustang Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $266,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 253,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 136,494 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 488.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 858,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 712,834 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mustang Bio by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47,461 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Mustang Bio by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Mustang Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

